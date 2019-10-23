Disruption on trains from Tayside to Edinburgh and Glasgow as fault hits line

Tayside trains have been impacted following an issue on the line near Perth.

A fault with the signalling system was affecting the line at the city early on Tuesday morning.

Services travelling from Perth to Edinburgh and Glasgow have been affected.

Some journeys were cancelled, with others delayed.

Network Rail fixed the fault by 8am, however there has been a knock-on impact to services.

ScotRail posted: “Following a fault with the signalling system at Perth all lines are now open. Disruption is expected until 9am.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Perth are returning to normal but some services may still be delayed or revised.”