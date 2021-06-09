Disruption for motorists as M90 junction in Fife set to close for two nights

Motorists using a busy junction on the M90 close to Dunfermline are being warned to expect diversions and delays next week.

The northbound slip road at junction three at the exit to Halbeath is to shut for two nights to allow resurfacing work.

The junction will be closed from 8.30pm and 6am between Monday, June 14 and Tuesday, June 15.

BEAR Scotland will renew approximately 70 metres of the slip road with high friction surfacing during overnight work.

Delays and disruption

The diversion will be in place adding an estimated nine minutes and 7.3 miles to affected journey times.

However, access for emergency vehicles will be maintained.Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will significantly improve safety and ride quality for motorists on this slip road.”

Road resurfacing

He added: “It is essential for the safety of workers and road users that we close the road during these works, however we’ve planned them to take place overnight to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience and encourage them to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”