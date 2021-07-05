Roadworks in Kirkcaldy due to start later in July will see disruption in some parts of the town as a major resurfacing operation gets underway.

Fife Council has announced a £147,000 investment in the area’s road network this summer.

The works will see carriageway resurfacing undertaken on Broom Road in Kirkcaldy between July 26 and August 13.

Work will take place in three phases, with the most disruption expected in phase three which will require a full road closure between Newliston Drive and Bennochy Road.

Phase one and two will see temporary two-way traffic lights installed during the work.

The work is currently scheduled to take place daily between 9.30am and 3.30pm, which Fife Council said would allow local residents time to move their cars.

Cllr Altany Craik, Fife Council’s convener of economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee said: “We maintain over 2,400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

“Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”

Kirkcaldy bus services will be affected during the road works, with locals advised to check for journey updates from Stagecoach.

Cllr Craik said the council would try to keep disturbance to a minimum.

He added: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”