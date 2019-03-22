Friday, March 22nd 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Disruption as lorry collides with railway bridge

by Lindsey Hamilton
March 22, 2019, 12:22 pm Updated: March 22, 2019, 12:25 pm
There was traffic disruption near Inverkeillor today after a lorry collided with the railway bridge.

The road is currently closed and recovery services are at the scene.

It is understood there are no injuries.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland are in attendance on the A92 near Inverkeillor, where an HGV has collided with a railway bridge about 10:45am.

“Some of the lorry’s load has fallen onto the carriageway and the road is blocked.

“No injuries have been reported and recovery services are at the scene.”

