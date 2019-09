Police are on the scene after two vehicles crashed at a busy Dundee roundabout this afternoon.

Images sent to the Evening Telegraph show a black hatchback badly damaged and sitting side-on to traffic at the Ladywell Roundabout.

Police said there were no reported injuries, but traffic was delayed.

© Supplied

A spokesman said: “A call came in a 2:32 pm this afternoon.

“There was a two vehicle road traffic collision. There are no reported injuries.

“There is slight disruption on the road at this time.”