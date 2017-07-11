A Dundee man who drove a vehicle while disqualified has been given a community payback order at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Alexander Sangster, 22, of The Aspens, admitted that on May 4 this year, in various streets in Dundee, he drove a vehicle while disqualified from driving.

He also admitted failing to stop the vehicle when instructed to by PC Paul Haigh.

PC Haigh had activated the siren and lights on a marked car, at which point Sangster entered the opposing carriageway, driving erratically.

Sangster admitted not being insured to drive the vehicle. The offences were carried out when he was on bail.

Sheriff George Way ordered Sangster to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within 12 months, and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.