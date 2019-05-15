Disqualified Dundee driver got behind the wheel after ex was ‘drugged-up’

A woman was was caught driving while disqualified after taking the wheel from her drugged-up ex-partner in Dundee.

Leigh Stevens, of Fintry Crescent, said she “saved” the man while out driving on the same street on November 7 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police were tipped off about Stevens driving just before 9.30pm on the day in question.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “Officers found the accused driving. Checks were made and it was discovered that the accused was driving while disqualified.

“In response to caution and charge, she replied, ‘I saved someone who was under the influence of drugs’. ”

Stevens, 25, pleaded guilty to the charge as well as driving without valid insurance.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said: “Her ex-partner was driving the car but he fell asleep while under the influence of drugs.”

Ms Jethwa said her client suffers from mental health issues but is showing signs of improvement.

She said: “She moved him over and was driving the car to park it up.

“It clearly doesn’t meet any defence hence why she is pleading guilty.

“She’s out of that relationship now. Her ex-partner was abusive and she’s presenting much better than she has in the past.”

Sheriff George Way banned Stevens from driving for 20 months as well as fining her £100.