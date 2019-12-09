Display at Alloa delights Dundee United boss Robbie

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson was pleased with the way his side overcame adversity to see off Alloa for their sixth win on the bounce.

United came from a goal down as Mark Reynolds headed into his own net on 12 minutes to down the Wasps 2-1 with strikes from Nicky Clark and Louis Appere.

The result leaves the Terrors seven points clear at the top of the Championship and keeps up their 100% home record so far this season.

And boss Robbie was delighted with the response from his team and also the fans.

“It’s three points and also, for me, the big thing was we came back from a bit of adversity,” he said.

“We lost the goal and I thought the players responded really well, as did the fans.

“They stuck behind the team, got us going again and there was no negativity at all in the stands, it was all positivity. That managed to help us over the line.

© SNS

“At the end of the day, when you look back at the end of the season, whether you win 6-0 or 2-1 it’s three points and that’s what matters.

“We’ve shown that numerous times this season. We’ve managed to be strong, I wouldn’t say grind results out, because I thought we played very well at times.

“The last 10-15 minutes because it’s 2-1 there’s that kind of edginess to go gung-ho to get the result but I don’t think even then Alloa had a shot on target.”

Star man Lawrence Shankland returned to the bench but didn’t make it on the park as he recovers from a thigh injury.

Robbie admits they toyed with bringing him on. However, they opted to keep him fresh for the trip to Morton tomorrow night with a view to starting at Arbroath on Saturday.

Robbie added: “He did the warm-up and we were swaying over whether to give him 15-20 minutes but I think the more rest we give him, the more chance there is he’ll kick on.

“He had a thigh issue and you’re always wary of that. The plan all along was to try to get him back for the Arbroath game.

“We look at it and we thought he probably could’ve played on Saturday quite easily but we thought we’d have enough to win the game.

“We’ll reassess that for the game tomorrow night and I’d expect him to get, at least, game time if not start the match ready for the coming weeks.”