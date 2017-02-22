A prominent Dundee shop has entered talks over its lease — after a bid was launched to seek new tenants for the unit.

Property firm Ryden is marketing the space currently occupied by the Disney Store and says that the unit is available from July.

It has sparked concerns that the shop may be closing down.

However, staff at the store insist it’s “business as usual” and a spokesman for the company says no decision over its future has been made.

He told the Tele: “The lease of our Disney Store on Murraygate expires in July and we are discussing the options for renewal with the landlord.

“In the meantime we look forward to continuing to welcome guests to our Murraygate store.”

One staff member said there were no current plans to close, adding: “We haven’t been told anything about closures or moving.

“I would think we would be told if there were plans to close.”

The shop opened 20 years ago this September in the unit formerly occupied by the GL Wilson department store. Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said it would be a blow to the area if the shop was to close.

She said: “Like everybody, I think it would be a shame if of we lost a shop like the Disney Store — especially at a place like the Murraygate.

“It’s certainly a street which could use a bit of investment and a bit of brand stability. We need stores like the Disney Store which attract a lot of people and footfall to the area.

“The onus is on us shoppers to make sure we support businesses like the Disney Store and avoid doing all our shopping online.”

City centre councillor Lynne Short said the Disney Store was still considered an important brand name.

She added: “Twenty years is a long time for a business such as this to be in the city.

“I wouldn’t like to see it close or move away. It’s a massive thing for bringing people into the city centre.

“It’s important to have a mix of businesses in the city centre, from well- established international brands like the Disney Store, to more local and small start-up businesses.”

A spokesman for Ryden was unavailable for comment.