Disney to remove its films and shows from Netflix

Disney is set to pull it’s movies from streaming service Netflix, it has been announced.

The firm behind some of the the most popular family films will remove its content from the online service from 2019.

Disney will instead launch its own standalone streaming service for its films and sports in the US, with the aim of rolling that out across the globe.

The announcement came after Disney said its quarterly profit had been hit by declining subscriber numbers at its flagship sports channel ESPN and lower income from theatrical releases.

The streaming service for ESPN will launch next year and is expected to feature 10,000 live events each year, including Major League Baseball.

Its online entertainment service will the launch the following year, and will feature upcoming films from Disney studios and Pixar, including Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2, as well as exclusive TV and film content.

It plans to end its distribution deal with Netflix in 2019 and Disney chief executive Bob Iger said the company was going to move all its content off Netflix, despite having had a “good relationship”.

Disney said the streaming services would give it “much greater control over our own destiny in a rapidly changing market”.