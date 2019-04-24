Dismay at closure of Angus charity which assists older and disabled people

Staff at an Angus charity say they have been left “devastated” after funding cuts caused the organisation to fold.

Angus Care and Repair said a decision to put its work out to tender, along with budget reductions from Angus Council and the Integration Joint Board, had forced its closure.

The charity provides independent and confidential advice and assistance to help older and disabled home owners and private clients to repair, improve or adapt their homes in order that the can remain safe, secure and warm in their own home in their own community

The move will see nine members of staff made redundant when the Forfar-based organisation ceases to operate in June.

Manager Judith Leslie said: “We are all devastated.”

A spokesman for Angus Health and Social Care Partnership said it did not recognise or accept the claims from the charity, and stressed there would be no reduction in funding or the level of service provided as a result of the tender process.

He said Angus Care and Repair had been aware for many months, if not years, of the decision to go out to tender for adaptations and related support services and that the move was based on the partnership’s legal duties.