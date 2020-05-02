Disgusting thug snorted mucus and spat on girlfriend during argument at Dundee flat

A snorting thug who sprayed mucus on his ex-girlfriend and spat on her face because she wasn’t speaking to him has been locked up.

Szymon Pawlowski, 36, saw red after the woman refused to talk to him for hours after an argument earlier in the day in their Hilltown flat.

Pawlowski had irked his ex-partner after he refused to listen to her complaints about not feeling “feminine”.

However, he then turned violent after growing sick of being ignored and pinned the woman against a table before spitting on her face and snorting mucus from his nose.

A sheriff remanded Pawlowski in custody for reports after he refused to provide an alternative address for bail purposes.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that the pair had been in a relationship for six years but had began arguing at around midday on Wednesday.

The woman approached Pawlowski in the bedroom and said that she wasn’t feeling feminine or attractive. Pawlowski, however, said this was “her problem and not his.”

Fiscal depute Carol Doherty said the woman stopped speaking to Pawlowski and they had several mintor arguments until matters escalated.

She said: “At around 8pm, the accused entered the living room and told the complainer he had enough of her not speaking to him.

“About 10-15 minutes later, the accused approached the complainer in the bedroom and slammed a board game onto the bed shouting and swearing in Polish including saying ‘I’m going to throw this glass at you’ while holding the glass.

“The accused followed the complainer to the kitchen where he pinned her against the table and then spat and snorted out mucus from his nose and sprayed it onto the complainer’s face.”

Pawlowski then grabbed the woman forcefully by the shoulder before the police were contacted.

Appearing from custody, Pawlowski, no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his ex-partner on April 29 at Dallfield Court by adopting an aggressive attitude, shouting, swearing, making threats and abusive remarks, pinning her against a table and a wall using his body weight, spitting on her face, propelling nasal mucus onto her face and seizing her by the body.

Pawlowski appeared without legal representation and when asked by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown if he could provide an alternative bail address, he simply responded: “No.”

As a result, Sheriff Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Pawlowski for social work reports to be prepared and remanded him meantime.

Pawlowski is scheduled to return to court next month.