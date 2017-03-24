Motorists have hit out at youngsters whose “disgusting” prank almost caused a teatime crash in Kirriemuir last night.

It is understood they were throwing tree branches on the main carriageway at Tannage Brae at about 6.15pm.

Police officers are keen to speak to three males, one is described as five foot six inches tall wearing a black hooded top and the other two are described as wearing light coloured hooded tops.

Mia Donaldson wrote on Facebook: “Tonight I saw something pretty disgusting.

“Three young boys nearly caused a car crash by putting a branch out on the road.

“I hope they realise that it’s not funny because someone could have got hurt.”

Dave Morton added: “Unfortunately my car got damaged in the incident tonight.

“The police have been informed. There were three boys involved. We know two of them and have supplied those names to the police

“If anyone can identify who the third person was can they contact the police? Any help would be much appreciated.”

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/7286/17 or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.