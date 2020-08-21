Disgusted mother fears thug will kill someone after he was jailed for frenzied stabbing of son

A devastated mum fears the man who brutally stabbed her son might “kill someone” when he gets out of jail, and claims he should have been given a harsher sentence.

Steven Tosh was locked up for 32 months this week for the frenzied attack on his then friend Bruce Harper, which left the latter permanently disfigured and traumatised.

But Mr Harper’s mum Angie Barr says the sentence was not enough and believes there is a risk Tosh, who attacked her son in a cocaine-fuelled rage, will go on to attack more people after he is released.

The assault, which took place on June 20, landed Mr Harper in hospital with injuries to his face and head after Tosh stabbed him multiple times at his flat in Elder’s Court.

Tosh filmed himself waving the knife in the aftermath of the attack, where the injured Bruce could be heard crying out for help in another room, and blood-spattered walls could be seen behind him.

Another video which was widely shared at the time shows a blood-soaked Mr Harper being loaded into the back of an ambulance, after he managed to escape the flat.

Angie said: “It’s devastated everyone in my family. It’s totally traumatic. We could have been burying him now if things had gone differently.

“I’ve not seen the video, everyone said I shouldn’t watch it, but I know Bruce was screaming for his life.

“My daughter has seen it. It just makes me sick to my stomach.

“He was his pal too, they’d been friends for years and years.

“I’ve known him for a long time and he never expected any of this out of Steve, he’s been in trouble with the police before, but has never done anything to Bruce.

“He always swore that he’d never turn on him.”

The two men were close friends before the attack, which took place in Tosh’s Elder’s Court flat.

Both men were drunk at the time, and had also taken cocaine.

The court previously heard a small disagreement broke out between the two after a day of bingeing on drink and drugs.

The argument led to Tosh attacking Mr Harper with a knife, stabbing him in the face multiple times and leaving him bleeding on the carpet.

The attacker then took videos throughout the incident, mocking Mr Harper as he pleaded for help.

Tosh pleaded guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger to life, having initially been charged with attempted murder.

He was sentenced to 32 months in prison, backdated to June.

Angie has claimed that the sentence is too short, and that Tosh is too dangerous to walk free.

She said: “We were told yesterday by Victim Support that he had been sentenced.

“When we heard it was only 32 months we were devastated.

“I’ve had phone calls from so many people who think it’s just unbelievable.

“You’ll get more time for shoplifting.

“It makes me sick, it’s ridiculous. How could he only get 32 months for stabbing someone five times?

“He could be out on the tag in less than two years.

“I would have expected it to go to a judge and jury, and for the video to be played in court, but it didn’t, just because he put in an early plea.

“The justice system is totally broken, I’m telling you.

“He’ll never change, he’s had plenty of chances.”