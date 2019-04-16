Disgust as thieves target Dundee youth cafe and make off with £1,000 of video games

A local youth centre is counting the cost after “disgusting” thieves broke in and stole video games worth more than £1,000.

The Boomerang Centre’s No 1 Youth Cafe on Pitkerro Road was raided at around 4.30am on Saturday.

The thieves stole several consoles, accessories and games from the centre, which is used by about 120 local children every week.

Police were alerted by a local woman who it is believed attempted to confront the thieves – but they made off before she could speak to them.

Neil Ellis, founder and centre manager at Boomerang, expressed his disappointment at the theft.

He called on local people to keep an eye out for the stolen items.

He said: “We’re open 16 hours a week in the evenings for 120 kids to meet up with their pals and play the latest games so we’re really disappointed.

“The games are worth between £1,200 and £1,500 but it’s not that I’m worried about – it’s the kids themselves.

“A lot of the kids in this area don’t have games consoles.

“We bought in the latest games consoles and the latest games so the kids could play them and meet up with their pals in the evenings.

“If anyone knows anything or is approached by anyone about these games, please get in touch with us or the police.

“We’re expecting the police to come and speak to us about it today.

“It’s really disappointing, especially as the Stobie area is just starting to be on the up.”

Among the goods stolen was an Xbox One games console worth £200, an Xbox 360 and a Nintendo Switch worth £280.

Dozens of controllers and games, each of which sell new for about £50, were also stolen.

Mr Ellis said he had been approached by several locals offering old games and consoles after he issued an appeal for information on social media.

Several locals voiced their disgust at the thefts in response to the appeal.

One wrote: “I hope they’re proud stealing from unfortunate children who use the club and maybe don’t have a console at home.”

Another added: “There are some very disgusting people out there.

“They should be caught and dealt with appropriately.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are aware of the incident and are investigating.”