Disgust as historic Dundee bridge targeted by vandals in ‘deliberate and malicious’ act

It is thought to be the oldest bridge constructed from iron in Scotland, having been built around 1796.

Vandals targeted the structure on Sunday night, leaving stonework smashed and lying next to it and in the Dighty Burn.

The bridge had a six-figure sum spent on it in 2012 to restore it to its former glory, by Linlathen Estate owner Hugh Niven.

One resident in the Ferryfields area of Broughty Ferry said: “It’s just such a shame.

“The bridge is on a really popular pathway and people from around here walk down that way all the time.

“It really is such a beautiful spot and it is hard to imagine what is going through the heads of whoever is responsible for this destruction.

“It’s actually a very historic bridge too and was only recently upgraded to bring it back to its former glory.

“I really hope those responsible are caught and perhaps realise just how foolish their actions were.

“It has been an awful year and getting out and about for a walk is one of the few enjoyments we have all had.

“Trying to spoil it with actions like these really is just ridiculous.”

Councillor Craig Duncan, who represents Broughty Ferry, said he was disgusted by the actions of those responsible, and would be speaking to both Police Scotland and the local authority about the matter.

He said: “The damage is quite bad, disappointingly more substantial damage than I had first thought.

“There are stone balustrades that lead on to the bridge, and one of them has been completely smashed up. Some of the stones are broken, others are in the Dighty, so it’s quite obviously deliberate and malicious damage – there’s no way that could just be an accident.

“I’ve taken photographs and will be reporting it to the police, and for good measure will report it to the council as well.

“That kind of vandalism in this neck of the woods is very, very uncommon indeed.

“It really is disgusting; genuine malicious and mindless damage. It would have taken some effort to do it, and it’s going to cost someone a lot of money to put this right now.

“And, it’s a criminal act, so if anyone has any information, they should contact the police immediately.”

Mr Duncan said the damage was particularly frustrating to see, given the restoration work that has taken place.

The 2012 project saw £380,000 spent from Miller Homes as part of the Ferryfields Housing development, £50,000 from Historic Scotland and the remaining money provided by Dundee City Council.

Mr Duncan added: “I remember before it was done up, it had been allowed to fall into a state of disrepair, had spars missing, so as part of the renovations they treated all the metalwork and got it up to spec, put in new wooden flooring.

“This area is very suburban, it’s very rural in fact, and nobody in their right mind has got business going around wreaking havoc in the Broughty Ferry countryside.

“I’ve never heard of vandalism in this part of the Ferry. I’m disappointed and angry that anyone has sought to do this.

“There are flats that overlook that bridge and a lot of dog walkers use the area, so someone may well have seen them.

“It just makes me furious quite frankly as there is absolutely no merit in anyone doing what they’ve done to that bridge.”

Police Scotland said they had not received any reports about the damage at the time of publication. Dundee City Council was approached for comment.