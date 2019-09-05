Thursday, September 5th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local / Angus

Disgust as fraudsters set up fake funeral fundraiser for Angus policeman who died on duty

by Steven Rae
September 5, 2019, 12:51 pm Updated: September 5, 2019, 1:00 pm
© SuppliedPC Roy Buggins.
PC Roy Buggins.
Send us a story

Family members of a Tayside police officer who died on duty in Angus have slammed a fake page set up to raise funeral funds.

Tributes poured in for father-of-two Roy Buggins who collapsed while directing traffic at a road accident near Montrose on September 3.

Roy Buggins.

His grieving daughter today posted on social media to warn others that a fake fundraising page had been set up under the family’s name.

Sophie Buggins said: “This is fake, please report it if you see it.

“When sharing please comment saying it’s fake so people know and doesn’t just share the link looking like it’s open to donations.”

This is fake, please report it if you see it.‼️When sharing please comment saying it’s fake so people know and doesn’t just share the link looking like it’s open to donations.

Posted by Sophie Buggins on Thursday, 5 September 2019

Mr Buggins, 51, was well-known in the Angus area, having worked as a community officer in Montrose.

A similar scam was set up in the wake of the death of Neomi Smith, who died in Brechin in June. 

Breaking