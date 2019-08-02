Disgust as Dundee mum and young kids catch woman apparently hiding drugs internally

A horrified mum and her three young children came face-to-face with a woman apparently hiding drugs on her person outside their front door.

Robyn Inglis, 31, who lives in the Hilltown, was returning home at around 6pm on Tuesday with her family when she saw the woman at the foot of her front steps.

“She was making no attempt to hide what she was doing and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Robyn said.

“I had to take my three young boys, who are only two, five and eight, past her. Scattered on the ground were empty condom packets, drugs paraphernalia and human filth.”

The family have lived in the Hillcrest property for seven years and say problems with addicts using the close have got “very much worse” recently.

Robyn said: “This incident was the worst so far. Why should I have to expose my children to this sort of thing outside their own home?

“It’s disgusting what is going on and it’s getting very much worse. I was shocked and horrified.”

Robyn said that people were regularly using the communal close to take drugs in.

She added: “They are also using the close as a toilet and all sort of human filth is being left behind.

“Recently we have had to pass by human excrement, vomit and drugs paraphernalia.

“I am also terrified that my two older boys might actually try to touch some of the stuff they see.”

A Hillcrest spokesman said: “Hillcrest is aware of the problems that can occur in open spaces and communal areas.

“We encourage any tenant who witnesses such activity to report the incident to Police Scotland as it is happening and to contact the Dundee City Council antisocial behaviour team.”

Council leader John Alexander said: “I’ve previously spoken of the harm caused to individuals, their families and communities and this illustrates the harm caused within a community very clearly.

“As the father of two small children myself, I can understand the alarm, fear and anger that the family feel.

“No one should have to face this sight, particularly young children.”