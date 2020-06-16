Disgust after rubbish and unwanted household items left outside block of flats in Dundee

Residents have expressed their anger after rubbish and a number of household goods were left abandoned outside a block of flats in Dundee city centre.

A microwave, television and pet cage were among the items left next to the Eurobins at the flats in Dudhope Street.

Empty food packages were placed on the wall, alongside a pair of jeans and a travel mug.

One resident, who lives in the block of flats, said: “This is a recurring problem in this area and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better. Approximately once a week, I will come outside and see trash strewn across the ground and a number of seagulls tearing bin bags apart.

“It is not uncommon to see disused household items sitting next to these bins and they can often end up sitting there for days, if not weeks, on end.

“The recycling centres are now reopened and the council is offering its bulky uplift service once again so there is no excuse for this sort of behaviour – it shows a total disregard for other residents.

“At the start of lockdown some of the stuff left outside was disgusting but thankfully it was cleared up pretty rapidly. However, I cannot understand why this is still an issue.

“Residents also seem to have a problem with disposing of their bin bags in the actual bins. Quite often, bags are left outside the front entrance of these flats which results in birds ripping them open and food waste being left everywhere.

“And despite the fact there are a number of bins in which residents can put their rubbish, sometimes one bin gets hugely overloaded and stuff spills out everywhere – despite the other bins being completely empty.”

In January, people living in the same block of flats expressed their fury after clothes and bedding, among other items, were left in the same spot next to the Eurobins.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “So-called fly tipping is an anti-social behaviour that blights communities and areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does it also acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the Procurator Fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.

“You can report fly tipping on the council’s website at https://www.dundeecity.gov.uk/service-area/neighbourhood-services/environment/fly-tipping”