Disgust after residents find rubbish strewn across city centre bin area

Residents have said they have had enough of seeing the “appalling” rubbish and household items dumped at the bins next to their city centre flats.

Concerns about the overflowing bins at Bonnethill Place were first raised in October last year, with homeowner Alan Young slamming the “disgraceful” conditions the rubbish had created.

In January, Alan voiced his fears that the amount of waste could attract vermin.

Now, residents have once again shared their disgust after food waste and other rubbish was left strewn all over the bin area.

Empty cans, reusable water bottles and slippers – amongst other items – were discovered by residents this week.

Eva Aguilar, who has lived at Bonnethill Place for over six years, said: “Well, I think that the problem is that there are not enough bins for the amount of people living here.

“For example, the recycling bins, there’s only one for paper, and there’s only a couple of other ones, they get full so quickly.

“The other thing is that people don’t put the proper things in the bins, they stuff in things which don’t go there.

“I don’t know if it’s the seagulls that make the mess there, because I’ve seen people looking in the bins and pulling things out too.

“They leave the garbage all over the place.”

Another resident, who has lived at the block of flats for four years, described the mess as “appalling”.

She added: “I’ve got to tell my kids not to go over to the bins and to watch out when they do.

“You do get folk from neighbouring buildings coming out to put their rubbish in our bins.

“It kind of puts you off the area, I think it’s mostly students who come out to use it and just fill up the bins.

“There needs to be more that we can use.”

Another homeowner, who lives nearby, said: “It is so frustrating seeing yet more waste lying near the bins.

“It’s a bit of an ongoing battle at the moment.

“I can’t count the number of times I have walked past the bins and bags are torn up and food has been flung all over the place.

“I’m really not sure, at this point, what else we can do.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We will inspect the location.

“We would encourage residents to use the full range of recycling bins available to them in separate bins to cut down on the amount of general waste.

“These are blue for paper and card, and burgundy for metals, plastic and cartons. There is a separate bin for food waste.

“Additionally, there is also a separate bulky uplift service to help dispose of larger household items.

“Fly tipping is anti-social behaviour that blights the areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does it is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity. Anyone who is caught fly-tipping can be fined up to £40,000 by the Procurator Fiscal.”