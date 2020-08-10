Disgust after grafitti at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital calls coronavirus a ‘fake pandemic’

Staff at Ninewells Hospital have been forced to repaint a wall after a “coronavirus sceptic” defaced it with the words ‘fake pandemic’.

The scrawl within the south block was discovered on level eight by a member of the public earlier this week.

The graffiti also encouraged people to “open your eyes” and “keep fighting against propaganda”.

One woman who took the pictures inside the hospital said it was “disgusting” to see.

She added: “I had come off of the main concourse and was heading up the stairs. I noticed something on the wall further up and went to have a look.

“It was on level eight and it was over quite a substantial bit of the wall.

“Of all the places you’d expect to see it, this is the last place you would think. The hospital has been helping care for people who have been diagnosed with the virus over the last couple of months and someone does this.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside confirmed there had been “vandalism” discovered inside a section of Ninewells.

The graffiti – which also urged for the “stop” of 5G masts, face masks and the next “fake viruses” – was repainted on the same day First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Aberdeen was going back into lockdown after a spike in cases of Covid-19.

To date, the UK Government has estimated that over 46,000 people have died as a result of the pandemic.

In recent weeks the mandatory wearing of face masks inside supermarkets and other enclosed spaces was enforced by both the Scottish and UK Governments.

The woman added: “Whoever has written it is clearly a coronavirus sceptic. Everyone is entitled to their opinion on the matter but to come in and deface the hospital is disgusting.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “​We are aware of this vandalism and the area is being repainted.”