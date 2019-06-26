Disgust after dirty nappies and food waste left lying on Dundee streets

Residents have raised concerns about bin uplifts after dirty nappies and food waste were left lying on city streets.

Those living in the Stobswell and West End areas have described their disgust at the nasty finds near Eurobins.

Images of overflowing bins on Victoria Street and Windsor Street left tenants across the wards fearing possible bin strikes had already started after Unite the Union announced last week that city binmen will strike for two weeks at the start of July.

One tenant living near Perth Road said dirty nappies were scattered across the street.

He said: “I felt physically sick when I saw it.

“One poor wee laddie was out walking with his mum and they had to dodge it.

“There were a few other miscellaneous items but it was all scattered millimetres from the bin – it beggars belief really.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A resident on Victoria Street explained he’d encountered the mess at the weekend, near to a play park.

The rubbish included old tights, bedsheets and pizza boxes which were lying across the pavement.

He added: “The mess left outside both the waste and recycling bins round the backies on Victoria Street is disgusting.

“The rubbish has spilled over from the bins and on to the ground causing the area to not only be a health hazard but unsightly too.

“Bottles, cans and other items have been blown into the garden area of my block of flats, which has also been left to grow over a number of months.

“I have spoken to other residents with young kids and this is no environment for them to grow up around – it’s right next to a play park.

“The council needs to either increase the number of bins for the two blocks of flats or pick up the existing bins more often. The area has been neglected and forgotten about.

“If the bins aren’t fit for purpose then it just means people are more encouraged to litter.

“I don’t want to be walking out of my front door and seeing old tights and pizza boxes all over the pavement. It’s not exactly inviting is it?”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed the council was checking both locations before encouraging residents to make full use of the bins to cut down on general waste.