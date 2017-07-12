Cops are trying to track down a thief who disguised himself as a workman, broke into a sheltered housing complex and removed stolen goods using a wheelie bin.

The incident happened at a complex at Martingale Gardens just off Victoria Road in the city centre at around 5.15am on Monday.

A man, described as being in his 20s, of mixed race appearance and wearing a pale green hooded top, forced entry to the complex and removed a number of items from communal areas.

He also took a white workman’s type hard hat which he then wore in order to make himself look like a legitimate worker.

The culprit left the complex, which is owned by Hillcrest Housing Association and run by Gowrie Care, possibly down Victoria Road.

He may have had a wheelie bin — or possibly two — full of stolen property.

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short said: “It’s a shame to see the culprit circumvented security by dressing up.

“It’s incredibly sad. I urge anyone with information to come forward as it could have been your grandparent or mine.

“These are vulnerable people who need looked after.My advice is always check to a worker’s ID — they should always be carrying one.”

Gordon Samson, secretary of Dundee Pensioners Forum, described the theft as a “shocking incident”.

He said: “It’s a sad reflection on society when something like this happens.

“A number of people living in the complex will be vulnerable. What would have happened if one of them had confronted this man?

“I would like to think the association will conduct a full investigation into the matter and ensure an incident like this cannot happen again.

“It’s very concerning to think this man could have spent a substantial amount of time in there if he’s filling a wheelie bin up with people’s belongings.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Although this happened quite early in the day, a number of persons use Victoria Road at this time, and if he did indeed leave in this direction he would have been seen by pedestrians and motorists.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101.”