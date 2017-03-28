The most vulnerable people in Fife will be hit by efforts to plug a £23.2 million health and social care black hole, it has been claimed.

Charges for meals on wheels, community alarms and day care for older people are likely to rise from next month as part of a package of options aimed at balancing the books.

The position faced by Fife’s health and social care partnership has been branded “absolutely disgraceful” and prompted a call for a wholesale review of public services.

Debbie Thompson, the spokeswoman for Fife local government joint trade unions, said the proposals were not accepted by union members and added: “We should be fighting for funding, fighting for the people we are here to serve.

“To do anything less would be a dereliction of duty.

“This will impact on the most vulnerable in our society and it will impact on us all eventually.”

The budget for 2017-18 was approved by the partnership amid noisy anti-cuts protests by unions outside.

Agreement came despite the fact members have no idea how £1.8m of the savings will be made and amid serious concerns about a lack of clarity over the remaining £21.4m.

Fife Council leader David Ross failed to persuade the board to delay a decision until information on the impact the savings would have on jobs and services became available.