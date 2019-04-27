Disgraced Tayside policeman jailed for almost three years for stalking paramedic lover

A married police officer who stalked a woman and tried to cover his tracks by tampering with evidence has been jailed for nearly three years.

Scott Gorrie’s life and career are in tatters after he was caught weaving an elaborate fantasy world to dupe his secret lover.

Sheriff William Wood jailed Gorrie, 43, but told him his greatest punishment would be that “your children will have to live with the fact their father is a disgraced police officer”.

The sheriff added: “It must be a source of considerable regret to anyone who knows you, or is concerned with those who serve in public office, the disrepute you have brought the police service into.

“It is thoroughly reprehensible.”

Gorrie, from Birkhill, Angus, faked a series of dramatic scenarios to con his paramedic lover into thinking their lives were in danger. He later tried to convince acquaintances to tell lies for him in a bid to cover his tracks.

At Perth Sheriff Court, the police constable was jailed for 32 months and made the subject of a three-year non-harassment order.

His lawyer, Gary McIlravey, told the court Gorrie had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after dealing with three cases involving child deaths.

Gorrie targeted the woman after being called to attend a domestic incident at her Perthshire home and lured her into a relationship before creating a fantasy world to con her into thinking she was being stalked.

As the lies became more elaborate, Gorrie tried to persuade two associates to tamper with evidence.

Fiscal Fiona Karnan said Gorrie had been a constable with Police Scotland since 2015 and had been based in Blairgowrie at the time.

Knowing his victim was in the middle of a divorce, he tracked her down and within a few weeks was in a relationship with her.

Gorrie admitted four charges on indictment including stalking his victim between June 13 and 26 last year, causing her to believe she and her family were being monitored and were at risk of harm from others and two charges of perverting the course of justice.

He also pleaded guilty to breaking a bail condition not to approach a property in Perthshire on November 12.

Gorrie told his victim they were both being followed and he feared their lives were in danger.