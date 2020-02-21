Disgraced former Tayside surgeon who agreed to be struck off after series of botched operations is now working in Libya

A scandal-hit former NHS Tayside surgeon who was banned from working in the UK is understood to be operating again – in Libya.

Muftah Salem Eljamel, who had been a consultant neurologist at Ninewells Hospital, was suspended in 2013 after a patient underwent surgery on the wrong spinal disc.

According to a BBC Disclosure report, Mr Eljamel is now working at a number of hospitals in the Libyan city of Misrata.

It took the reporting team 18 months to track him down, with many believing he was based in Connecticut.

However, after the Disclosure investigation had been translated into Arabic, several people contacted the media outlet to say they had seen him.

Mr Eljamel, who began working for the health board in 1995, was placed under investigation and suspended following internal and external reviews.

He was also placed under interim conditions by the General Medical Council (GMC) in 2014, before removing himself from the medical register.

The Scottish Government has previously said it was “very sorry” after the series of operations.

However, it ruled out an inquiry, saying it was “satisfied” a “thorough and wide-ranging” investigation by NHS Tayside will “prevent this happening again in future”.

Former Dundee DJ Pat Kelly, who is in constant pain and faces the risk of paralysis after spinal surgery by Mr Eljamel, told BBC reporter Lucy Adams that he wanted the authorities in the UK to alert those in Libya.

He said: “I just simply want him stopped. I want the UK Government or Scottish Government to get in touch with the Libyan authorities to get this man stopped.”

A number of patients have successfully sued NHS Tayside as a result of operations carried out by Mr Eljamel.

There is also an ongoing police investigation into his actions, with a spokesman for the force stating: “Inquiries are ongoing and we are liaising with a number of partner agencies.”

A spokesman for GMC said: “As our remit does not extend to outside of the UK, there is nothing stopping a doctor practising abroad if they are granted registration with the relevant regulator in that country.”