Disgraced Dundee midwife fails in bid to claim unfair dismissal from NHS Tayside

A Ninewells midwife who was struck off after committing a catalogue of errors has failed in her bid to claim unfair dismissal.

Former NHS Tayside nurse Louise Kennedy claimed the health board had “tunnel vision” in investigating allegations of malpractice.

She has also rubbished the decision by watchdogs at the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) to strike her off as “fruit from the poisoned tree” unduly influenced by her NHS superiors.

At an employment tribunal hearing held in Dundee, Kennedy said the HS disciplinary panel which chose to sack her in March 2017 had a “closed mind” over the allegations.

However, NHS Tayside told the tribunal that the disgraced worker’s “persistent failure to follow prescribed procedures put vulnerable mothers and babies at risk”.

Employment Judge Michelle Sutherland concluded that the investigation into Kennedy had been conducted properly.

In a written judgement, she said: “The decision to dismiss was not predetermined. (NHS Tayside) reasonably believed that her conduct met the definition of gross misconduct in their policy.”

Kennedy was struck off by the NMC after it concluded she had made 57 errors over the course of three months in 2016. She is appealing that decision.

Investigators at the NMC found she had failed to properly record births and sent a woman to the wrong ward while in labour at Ninewells Hospital.

She also claimed to have discharged the traumatised mother of a stillborn child who had left the hospital without her knowledge two hours earlier.

She had worked for the board for six years and had been a registered midwife for a decade.