Disgraced Dundee doctor given another chance to complete court order

A disgraced doctor branded lazy and argumentative by social workers has been given a final chance to complete her unpaid work order.

Katy McAllister narrowly avoided a prison sentence after she previously admitted trying to smuggle illegal painkillers.

The 34-year-old was placed on a community payback order at Dundee Sheriff Court which consisted of 210 hours of unpaid work and two years under the supervision of the social work department.

However, McAllister was accused of being repeatedly obstructive by social workers which led to a sheriff threatening her with a jail term.

A review hearing was previously told that McAllister was asked not to return to a Sense Scotland charity shop after claims that she “chatted all day” during a shift. McAllister also said she did not want to work in a male-dominated environment and claimed childcare difficulties made it hard for her to attend workshops.

© Kris Miller

The former doctor, who was struck-off the medical register, committed her offences between May and August 2017 at her Seafield Close home, Dundee’s Royal Mail sorting office and the UK international postal hub in Coventry.

Despite attempting to import morphine, McAllister ended up with paracetamol and ibuprofen after being duped by a supplier in India.

In 2015, McAllister was acquitted at the High Court in Edinburgh of killing a friend by giving her a cocktail of drugs at a tattoo parlour.

She was then convicted at the High Court in Glasgow in June 2017 after pleading guilty to separate charges of supplying or offering to supply diazepam and temazepam to other individuals, as well as possessing magic mushrooms and the controlled drug midazolam.

McAllister returned to court on Thursday after an updated social work report was compiled.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey said the “brief but positive” report would allow his client to complete the community payback order.

After allowing the order to continue, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “Make sure you complete this order. If you don’t you might end up with a custodial sentence.”

A further review was also fixed for February.