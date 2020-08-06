Disease expert warns that Dundee pubs and bars may close if another outbreak occurs

A top disease expert has suggested that the Scottish Government may have to close pubs and bars once more, if the local cluster in Aberdeen is mirrored elsewhere.

Yesterday the Granite City was forced back into lockdown after 54 new cases were confirmed in the city after a surge in cases linked to a city pub.

The news has caused any to fear that similar restrictions could be put in place in Dundee and the rest of Scotland.

Hugh Pennington, a disease expert and the author of books such as Molecular Virology, believes that another spike in confirmed cases may lead to pubs and bars being closed.

“There may have to be a change in the attitudes towards pubs if something like this happens again, they’ll have to review pubs and bars,” he added.

© Supplied

“We’ve known for several months now that pubs and bars are risky places when it comes to the virus, there’s a good chance of spread there.

“If something like this were to happen again the whole attitude towards pubs and bars will change until the virus and levels get right down.

“There was clearly too much of it about in Aberdeen. It was obviously under the radar, got into one pub or something like that and, well, away you go.”

The Aberdeen professor also believes that, despite what is happening in his home town, local lockdowns are still unlikely.

He said: “I don’t think people should expect their local areas to go into lockdown.

“They should keep it at the back of their minds as something which may happen, but it’s not inevitable.

“I think that it’s pessimistic just to assume that these things are definitely going to happen.

“There are plans to do more lockdowns, but it doesn’t mean that they are going to be regular or inevitable.”

The expert also urged people to be aware and cautious in order to prevent a second wave of infections, saying: “It all depends on how people behave.

“Just follow the guidance and the rules, behave properly.

“There is a problem with drinking, obviously people behave differently, and I think that’s for policymakers to decide if we keep pubs and bars open or not.

“So far, this outbreak seems to be a one-off, but at the end of the day we are in the hands of the virus.”