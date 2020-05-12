Disease expert says Downing Street coronavirus targets are ‘more in hope than an expectation’

A disease expert has claimed the country is in the “hands of the virus” when it comes to relaxing lockdown restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his televised address yesterday the UK Government was aiming to have some pupils return to school by June 1, with hospitality services reopening at the start of July.

But Professor Hugh Pennington suggested Number 10’s plans may be “more in hope than expectation”.

The emeritus professor of bacteriology at the University of Aberdeen argued restrictions can only be lifted once governments have ramped up the amount of testing taking place.

He said: “I think that the new timeline is more in hope than expectation.

“Those details depend on how well the virus is doing, or how badly the virus is doing.

© Supplied

“If the numbers drop then those dates may be reasonable but if things continue the way they are or the numbers start to rise again, then I could see those dates changing.

“We are all in the hands of the virus. I’ll be interested in seeing how firm those dates are.”

© PA

Prof Pennington believes there should be 10 times as many tests being carried out than there are currently.

He added: “There has got to be a better way of measuring if the virus is still active before we do a lockdown reversal.

“We do still have big problems with testing. We have to increase it ten-fold.

“The only way to tell if someone has the virus is to do the test, and then you have to wait sometimes two or three days for the result – you want to have a quick turnaround on the test.

“We’re in a bit of a bind at the moment. The sooner we get a good test system rolling the better.

“I’ve been saying for months we need a system where they just go to a supermarket queue and swab everyone.

“Until we have all that, the loosening on lockdown may be too risky.”

Mr Johnson has been criticised for saying that if circumstances are right, primary schools, nurseries and some shops might be able to open next month.

He also said the government was “actively encouraging” people to return to work if they cannot do so from home.

The “conditional plan” for easing lockdown restrictions has also put England at odds with the rest of the UK.

The prime minister said in his speech he had consulted “across the political spectrum, across all four nations of the UK” and that his plan was a “a general consensus on what we could do”.

But the leaders of the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already rejected Mr Johnson’s “stay alert” messaging, opting instead to stick with the previous slogan of “stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives”.

And First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been resolute that the restrictions in Scotland will not be eased in a similar fashion, however, she did increase the number of permitted periods of outdoor exercise to twice a day.

Mr Pennington added: “It’s obviously a loosening, but it’s a very small loosening.”