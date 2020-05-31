Disease expert praises Dundee’s plan for sending pupils back to school

A disease expert has called Dundee’s approach to sending pupils back to school a “very good idea” but says August is a target, not a definite.

Dundee City Council revealed this week that schools across the city will be using their own individual social distancing plans to keep pupils apart and limit the potential spread of Covid-19.

The new schemes, which will take into account the size and layout of the schools, could see students attending class on alternate days or weeks.

Hugh Pennington, a professor of bacteriology at Aberdeen University, praised the move.

He said: “It sounds, on the face of it, a good plan.

© Supplied

“It’s a very good idea, because local knowledge is one of the most important tools we can use against this virus.

“Any plan that gives local schools and local authorities more power, that’s always going to be a good thing.”

The decision comes after the First Minister announced pupils in Scotland were to return to school on August 11, as part of the country’s phased exit from lockdown.

However, Professor Pennington remains sceptical of that date becoming a reality if the R-number – the measure of how many new people are infected by each case – is too high.

“I think it will all depend on the virus,” he said.

“We need to keep looking at the number of cases and the R-number.

“August is a good target to aim for, but it’s just a target.

“We’ll just have to wait and see, it all depends on the virus.”

A spokesman for the city council said: “The council is developing an education recovery plan for schools in the city which is based on Scottish Government guidance containing the latest public health and scientific advice.

© DC Thomson

“We will be working with all schools to help them develop their own individual plans within the city-wide framework.

“These will take account of individual building layouts and size of the pupil roll, and how measures like physical distancing will be implemented so that everyone is accommodated safely.

“Staff are due to return to schools next month to help make preparations for the start of the new school year in August.

“We are also carefully considering how the mix of school and home learning will work.

“This is an unprecedented challenge and schools will be keeping parents regularly informed about developments.”