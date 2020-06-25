Disease expert hopeful that Dundee may be able to ‘eradicate the virus’

As Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to decline in Tayside, one expert is hopeful the virus could soon be eradicated in the region.

Professor Hugh Pennington, an expert on disease from Aberdeen University, has said that if the trend of declining cases continues it could spell the end of coronavirus.

The statement comes as newly reported deaths and cases of Covid-19 continue to fall across Tayside.

In the past seven days, only four deaths were recorded across Tayside and Fife in relation to the virus.

The figures also show an eight week decline in the number of new deaths being reported, with 49 being recorded last week.

© Supplied

The professor, who has written several books on disease, explained that if the trend continues, more lockdown restrictions could be eased in the near future.

He said: “If this trend of little to no new cases continues in Dundee and Fife, then they could all end up in the position where we can say we really have eradicated the virus in those areas.

“That is still some way off, and even if there are cases of the virus recorded in some areas the government may still keep a national approach.

“The key is to keep an eye on the number of of cases.

“Also, if we can get a good contact tracing system going then we could even go a little further and ease lockdown in places like Dundee with no cases.

“We still have a ways to go yet, we need a bit of time with no new cases at all, a couple of weeks.”

The award-winning scientist also gave his thoughts on the Scottish Government’s new plan to return children to school full-time in August.

He said: “I think the hope is that by August the numbers of the virus will have continued to go down.

“The kids as such are of the age group where the virus won’t really do much damage to them.

“Obviously, there is concern for the teachers, I know that the EIS (a trade union) have been talking about facemasks and I’m sure teachers will be socially-distanced from teachers.

“I’m sure it’s something that everybody can cope with.”