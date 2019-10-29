Discussions under way for an ambitious art festival in Dundee

Plans are afoot to put Dundee’s name on the global graffiti map alongside cities like Barcelona and New York.

The city has already made a name for itself with public art springing up all over walls and buildings as part of the annual Graffiti Jam.

But now the man behind the event has revealed he is in talks to host an even bigger attraction.

He said he is working with a team at Arthurstone Library to try to pull together a major event next year to coincide with the jam, though he remained tight-lipped about the specifics.

Adam said: “It’s still early days so I can’t say too much. However, talks have begun and I’m really excited about what we are proposing. Hopefully I’ll soon be able to announce more about what is being planned.”

Adam is passionate about graffiti and is working hard to develop the city as a centre for the art form – and take it to the world stage.

Graffiti Jam was first held 15 years ago and was funded by Adam. Since then it has gone from strength-to-strength and works can be seen in various locations all across the city including Coldside, the Hilltown and at the boards at Seabraes.

Adam said: “While we have undoubtedly seen a great increase in public art in Dundee and Graffiti Jam has been a major success in recent years, we are still way behind what other countries and cities produce.

“People in Dundee understand the concept and our perception of graffiti is positive, but we still have a long way to go to catch up with cities such as Barcelona and New York.

“In Dundee we no longer think it’s just about writing names on walls. People in the city now have a greater understanding of it than ever before, but we still fall behind what’s happening globally.

“I want to get us right up there.”

Meanwhile, Adam has just taken part in an exhibition aimed at promoting graffiti. It was organised by Dundee University and brought together the artists behind some of the city’s most popular pieces of public art.

Titled “Art for All: The Pioneering Story of Public Art in Dundee”, it explored the role that culture has played in the city’s regeneration over the past four decades.

University museum curator Matthew Jarron (pictured below) said the exhibition had proved to be hugely popular with locals and visitors alike.

He said: “Art for All has been a big hit with visitors, who have been keen to revisit some of their favourite pieces of public art and share their memories of them.

“The exhibition has sought to tell the stories behind some of the many much-loved pieces of public art in the city.

“This unique event went further by giving people the chance to meet and hear from the artists themselves.”

Art for All showcases some of the 500 sculptures, murals, paintings and other pieces of public art that can be found across the city.

Over the past year, the university’s museum services has been leading a project to research, catalogue and promote Dundee’s public art.