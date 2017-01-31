The president of the Abertay University LGBT Society has said that discrimination towards people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender can have a negative impact on their health.

Kat Marshall, 23, was responding to a Government report in which it is claimed LGBT people are more likely to be live in deprived areas, be younger and be unemployed.

Kat said: “I’ve met LGBT youths who are homeless because of who they are — they are discriminated against by their own families.

“Such discrimination obviously affects people deeply, and if they don’t have the confidence or skills to gain or keep employment, this can lead to mental and physical health problems.”