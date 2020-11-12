Discovery Point and Verdant Works shut doors after ‘dramatic’ fall in numbers during level three lockdown

Two popular Dundee tourist attractions are closing their doors because of the current coronavirus restrictions.

Dundee Heritage Trust has announced it is temporarily closing both Discovery Point and Verdant Works after the Scottish Government confirmed the city was to remain in a level three lockdown.

Both venues had to close for four months earlier this year during the UK-wide coronavirus lockdown, and only fully reopened in mid-August.

However the trust said there has been a “dramatic” fall in visitor numbers since the lockdown restrictions were tightened.

Deirdre Robertson, CEO of Dundee Heritage Trust, said: “Sadly the impact on our visitor numbers from the level three designation for Dundee has been dramatic.

“Following reopening in July we have been overwhelmed by the support of the local community, and indeed those from further afield.

“In these uncertain times things change daily though and now, understandably, people are wary of venturing out and this combined with travel restrictions across the country has resulted in the very hard choice of temporarily closing once again.

“These uncertain times really do impact on our hard working and dedicated staff and volunteers.”

She added: “I would urge anyone who would like to find out how to support the work we do to visit our websites or follow us on social media platforms and give what you can at this time to help us tell the incredible story of Dundee for now and for many generations to come.”

Dundee Heritage Trust has also launched a new online shop for people who would otherwise buy their Christmas gifts at either Verdant Works or Discovery Point.

The trust said it will review the closure at the beginning of December.