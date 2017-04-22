Dundee Museum of Transport and HM Frigate Unicorn will have a joint discounted admission ticket for the next six months.

The ticketing scheme will allow visitors to enjoy both attractions at a reduced cost of £16 — a £6 saving for a family of four and a £2 saving for two adults.

The tickets are valid for general admission to the attractions over a seven-day period.

Both of the venues will continue to offer free admission to children under the age of five.

Tickets will be available for purchase at both venues and also from the Visit Scotland Dundee iCentre from May 1.

Samantha Bannerman, manager of the museum, said the scheme may be extended if it’s successful.