Discoloured water in Fife is safe to drink, Scottish Water confirm

Scottish Water has confirmed discoloured water in Fife is safe to use, after Fife NHS urged caution yesterday.

Residents across Fife have been affected by water discolouration and supply issues for several days amid hot weather.

Fife NHS issued advice yesterday that discoloured water should not be used to make up baby formula.

An updated post last night said: “Following sample tests we can confirm that there is no suggestion of adverse health effects caused by consumption of discoloured water in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Lochgelly, Methil, Leven, St Andrews, Cupar and Tayport.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Water has urged people in Fife to use water efficiently after a 15 per cent rise in usage levels at the weekend.

This, coupled with alterations made to the network to keep water flowing to taps across Fife ahead of the warm weekend, led to discolouration in the water due to the lifting of natural sediment from the mains

Kes Juskowiak, national water operations manager, said: “Our teams were working hard over the weekend to ensure we kept everyone in supply but also to minimise disruption.

“The balance of supply and demand has improved in Fife and the discolouration issue has now reduced. However, we continue to work on the issue and require your support in resolving this by reducing unnecessary demand.

“As a resident of Fife, I was also personally affected and I apologise for any issues customers experienced over the course of the weekend.”

The water remained safe to use for drinking, washing and cooking. Customers are being asked not to run their taps to try and resolve any discolouration.

Mr Juskowiak added: “From watering the garden with sprinklers and hoses, to filling up paddling pools, sometimes requiring thousands of litres to use, we are keen to not place further demand on the public water system at this time.

We are urging people to be as efficient as possible with this natural and precious resource.”

To learn more about using water efficiently go to: www.scottishwater.co.uk/savewater