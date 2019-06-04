Disappointment as Scottish music festival cancelled just four weeks before event

A popular Scottish music festival has been cancelled less than a month before the event was set to take place.

The three-day Electric Fields SWG3 in Finnieston was planned for July 4-6, but organisers have today pulled the plug.

It comes after the event moved venue from Drumlanrig Castle, in Dumfries and Galloway, to Glasgow, to the disappointment of many fans at the time.

Festival-goers were dismayed by the move from a camping and music experience to a venue in a large city, with many taking up the offer of a refund when they made the announcement in April.

Metronomy, The Vaccines, Frank Turner and Friendly Fires were among the major acts to play this year.

Those who were set to attend have been told they have to contact the venue they bought their ticket from to receive a refund.

A statement on the event’s Facebook page said: “With a heavy heart, we are having to cancel Electric Fields 2019.

“This decision has not come lightly, and we have put in our all to try and avoid this outcome, however we have been faced with challenges that we simply cannot overcome.

“As of today, Electric Fields ceases trading. For information on ticket refunds, please contact your location of purchase.

“We cannot thank you enough for your support over the years, and we are truly sorry that we have not been able to make this work for another.

“Never did we think the party we threw in a field in Thornhill for 100 of our friends would turn into a party for 7,000 in the grounds of a castle. Especially not in five short years. But it did, and that is thanks to all of you who came along and made it what it was.”

The news was met with disappointment on social media.

One Facebook user said: “Very sad. The knee jerk reaction to the cancellation at Drumlanrig from some people was shameful. Thanks for all the effort over that past few years.”

Another said: “Went to the last two festivals and they were both brilliant. A lot better festival experience than your bigger festivals. Sad day that this happened.”

One woman added: “You guys should always be proud of what you achieved! It’s been amazing watching you grow – what a ride! Chin up lads.”