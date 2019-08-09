Disappointed Dundee residents feel ‘left out’ of new village green opening

Residents have expressed their disappointment after a “communication error” meant they were not invited to the naming of their village green.

Council tenants in Mill o’ Mains did not receive an invitation to the ceremony – despite the green being open to all residents.

The event, which was being held yesterday, was organised by housing developer Home Group to give local people the opportunity to choose a special Scottish name for the green space.

But only those living in Home Group properties received the invitation to attend.

Yvonne Mullins, chairwoman of the Mill o’ Mains Pavilion Group, said she was disappointed council tenants had been left out.

She said: “I think it is a good idea to hold something like this for the community but it would have been nice for all residents to be invited.

“It feels a bit like social isolation that only Home Group residents were asked to go along.”

Community activist Jim Malone added: “I think ‘disappointed’ would be the best way to describe how I feel about this.

“The council tenants in Mill o’ Mains have been involved in the green for more than 15 years so it does not only belong to Home Group.”

Events that were due to take place today had to make way for the developer’s celebration.

Mr Malone said: “A CPR training session was planned but had to be cancelled.

“Obviously training people to do CPR is very important so to have to reorganise is a shame.

“I feel the whole event has been badly organised.”

Karen Wolstencroft, head of service delivery at Home Group in Scotland, said: “We were saddened to hear that residents at Mill o’ Mains felt excluded by our planned event.

“Unfortunately, due to a communication error, we have only invited Home Group customers to the event.

“We can only offer our sincerest apologies to all those residents.”

She added: “The event will go ahead as a fun day for all residents, with everyone welcome to attend.

“At the event we would like to invite all residents to a proposed naming ceremony on a date that works for everyone.”