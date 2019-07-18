Disabled woman had fits and wet herself after being locked up by her mum at Dundee home

A woman locked her disabled daughter in a room without access to medication or the toilet following a row over their dog.

The 30-year-old victim – who can’t speak due to a brain illness – had wet herself and suffered epileptic fits after being locked in the living room by Mandy Findlay, 53, at her home in Leith Walk.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Findlay had gone to Peterhead and had locked the woman in the room because they had a falling out after Findlay had given their dog away.

The victim suffers from issues with bladder control and has difficulty walking.

Fiscal depute Saima Rashid told the court some doors in the flat are operated by a keypad lock system. She said: “Officers received a 999 call without speech. A number of key presses were made in quick succession.

“Further 999 calls were made which located the address from where the call was made.

“At around 2.35pm, constables looked through the letterbox and forced entry. They found the complainer extremely distressed, who was without speech and had urinated herself.”

Officers communicated with the victim by using a “thumbs up, thumbs down” approach.

Findlay, of Ware Road, Peterhead, was later traced by police in the town and said she had locked the woman in the room with access to food, water and a bucket as a makeshift toilet.

She added that they had fallen out after giving their dog away because her daughter could not look after it properly.

Findlay pleaded guilty to abducting the woman on September 14 last year by locking her in the living room, depriving her of medication, access to the toilet, clean clothing and detaining her against her will.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence until August 20 for reports.