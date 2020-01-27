Disabled thief begs for shorter curfew because he lives up a hill

A one-legged crook told a sheriff his curfew hours should be cut –because he lives up a hill.

Wheelchair-using shoplifter David Phillips begged the court to give him an extra two hours of freedom every day.

But Sheriff William Wood rejected the mercy plea after being told Phillips had broken the curfew five times since it was imposed last year.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, for Phillips, told Perth Sheriff Court: “He lives on a hill and finds it difficult.

“His mother lives some distance away and he has to rely on public transport to get back into town and then on to his own address.

Sheriff Wood replied: “Then he needs to leave his mother’s earlier. I am going to refuse the application to vary the terms of the curfew.

“It is up to you to make sure you are home,” he told Phillips. “It is not supposed to be easy or convenient. It is supposed to be a punishment.

“If you don’t plan and leave on time to make sure you are home by 7pm then it is a problem and it is your problem. You need to get there – otherwise prison awaits.”

Phillips, 51, from Perth, admitted stealing aftershave from Debenhams in Perth in July last year and admitted failing to appear in court. Sentence was deferred and he will continue to be on a 7pm to 7am curfew.

He was placed on a curfew after the latest in a long list of crimes of dishonesty dating back more than two decades.