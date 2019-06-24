Disabled Perth athletes prove they have what it takes at kids’ competition

The disabled team of young athletes representing Perth Strathtay Harriers has again proved it has what it takes to win.

The team travelled through to Crownpoint Stadium in Glasgow to take part in the Red Star competition.

This event is part of the West of Scotland Disability Athletics Championships.

Personal best performances were achieved and there were gold medals all round for the Fair City contingent.

The highlights of the day were many.

Freya Howgate, who has been winning in England as well as Scotland, smashed her 100m and 200m T37 times.

Cameron Wilson was also in top form with a fantastic series of efforts in the long jump.

Lachlan Howie won gold in the discus to add to his already good tally of medals. David Noble again broke his throwing personal bests with a 23m-plus javelin throw to cap an excellent day.