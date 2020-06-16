Disabled Dundee woman left too scared to make herself a cup of tea after boiler breaks

A disabled Dundee woman, who is shielding from coronavirus, has been left with a broken and leaking boiler for almost three weeks.

For the past few weeks Sharon Andrews, who lives in the Menzieshill area, has been left with no heating and a kitchen full of pools of water because of the broken boiler, meaning she is too scared to go into her kitchen to even make herself a cup of tea.

Sharon is currently shielding until the end of July because she suffers from arthritis, fibromyalgia, COPD, epilepsy and non-alcoholic fatty tissue liver disease.

She claims she has repeatedly reported the issue to Dundee City Council, but is being told she is told it can’t be done any sooner because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to the Tele, she said: “I am registered disabled and have a number of illnesses, and the council are not even attempting to make my boiler safe.

“It is a health and safety hazard and because I am disabled my home should be at a certain temperature, but I can’t even run hot water to wash my dishes right now.

“I have called the council about three times and they keep fobbing me off with Covid-19 – I get there is a pandemic, but they can’t leave someone who is disabled for two weeks with no boiler.

“I can’t even go into the kitchen to make a cup of tea, I have to wait for my daughter to come and do it for me.

“I don’t know why the council can’t just fit a new boiler for me.”

Daughter Danni added her mum has not been able to eat properly for the past few weeks either because she can’t use her kitchen.

She said: “My mum has so many illnesses and she needs to be able to use her heating – her house is so cold and it is important she keeps warm because she has arthritis and COPD.

“Every time I come round the kitchen floor is soaking and we are using towels and a pot to soak it up but we have washed the towels so many times now and the smell won’t come out.

“Mum is not able to make a proper meal for herself because she is too scared to turn the electric cooker in case it sparks, so she is just eating junk food which is not good for her illnesses.

“The council are not doing anything about it.

“The woman on the phone said ‘listen to me, understand me, this is a Covid-19 outbreak and if I can’t get the part and can’t send anyone to the house, I can’t do anything about it’.

“She was talking to my mum like she was a child who didn’t know what was going on.”

A council spokesman said: “We have carried out a repairs assessment at the tenant’s address. We are working with a supplier and the tenant to deal with the matter.”