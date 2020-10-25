Disabled Dundee woman assaulted victim with bottle and tried to headbutt her

A disabled woman tried to headbutt another woman before throwing a plastic bottle at her during an early morning rammy.

Donna Keogh called Claire Walker a “fat *******” during the unsavoury incident on Dens Road on Wednesday.

Social work reports have now been ordered after the 47-year-old pleaded guilty from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor David Currie revealed how Ms Walker was in her garden before being targeted by Keogh just after 11am.

He said: “The accused began to shout at her. She shouted ‘come out your gate, you fat *******.’

“The witness perceived this as a threat. The accused thereafter attempted to lunge forward and headbutt the complainer but no contact was made.

“The complainer was still within her garden and the accused continued to shout at her and threw a small plastic bottle at the complainer, striking her on the left shoulder. No injury was caused.”

Keogh, of the Salvation Army Hostel, Ward Road, continued to be abusive until the police arrived and arrested her.

She pleaded guilty to acting aggressively towards Ms Walker and directing abusive remarks at her before assaulting her with the bottle.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said Keogh, who appeared in the dock wearing a Rangers FC shirt, suffered from a multitude of health problems including spina bifida and arthritis.

Ms Jethwa added that Keogh had abused alcohol as well as illegal drugs to cope with her ailments.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Keogh until November for reports to be prepared. She was released on bail.