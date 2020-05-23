Disabled Dundee kids film emotional thank you to their carers

A group of profoundly disabled Dundee children have filmed a “tearjerker” video for staff who help look after them.

The Glenlaw Warriors produced the video for carers at Dundee’s Glenlaw House, which provides overnight care for children with learning disabilities.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the centre – based at Kings Cross Hospital – has not been able to open at all.

Leigh Welsh, whose son Riley attends the centre, said staff sent out a video to the parents’ group a few weeks ago saying how much they missed the children.

Now Riley and his Glenlaw friends have returned the compliment.

Leigh said: “The parents’ group got together and organised this with parents recording their children at home and compiling the video.

“It has been very emotional for us and the video has ended up being a real tearjerker but we just felt we wanted to thank the staff there for everything they do.

“It wasn’t easy getting the children to sit sometimes for the video but everyone took part and the video is great.”

Leigh added: “I think I speak on behalf of all of us when I say Glenlaw is more than a service to us.

“For the children it’s just like having 40 extra aunties, where they go to have their ‘sleepovers’, see their friends and get a break from us.

“The staff do everything they can to make all our lives so much easier, and we are all so grateful to them.

“We are all missing each other just now so it’s been great to put this video together as a way to say we are missing each other and to say thank you.”

In 2018 Glenlaw was threatened with closure after having difficulties with funding and recruiting staff.

However, The Glenlaw Parent and Carer group got together with local MPs, including Shona Robinson and Jenny Marra, and the centre was saved.