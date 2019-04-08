Disabled Dundee folk say changing places toilets are crucial

For most people, a day out is a case of choosing where you want to go and going there – but not if you have severe disabilities.

For those with physical disabilities or profound learning disabilities and their carers, planning a day out can revolve around whether or not adequate toilet facilities are nearby.

For people like Menzieshill woman Elaine Thomson, who has severe learning disabilities, and her support worker Amanda Graham, the ability to access appropriate facilities can stop them from going places.

“You really have to plan ahead when you’re planning to go out somewhere,” said Amanda.

“Not having the right facilities can mean you don’t go to some places because there’s nothing there that suits.”

Accessible toilets often do not fit the needs of people like Elaine – and that is where changing places (CP) toilets come in.

Equipped with a hoist, enough space for three people and an adult changing bench, they allow people to get changed comfortably, safely and with dignity.

It is a better and more dignified solution than the alternative – being laid down on the floor to be changed.

At present, there are about a dozen CP toilets across Dundee.

Amanda added: “I’ve been Elaine’s support worker for 11 years and the situation in Dundee has got better.

“There used to just be the one changing places toilet, at the Dalhousie Building at the university.

“They make a great deal of difference with the hoist, bench and more room. As a support worker, I’m not allowed to lie people on the floor or physically handle or lift them.”

The charity PAMIS (Promoting a More Inclusive Society) says the number of CP toilets in Dundee is not as high as it should be.

It is calling on locals to have their say on a Scottish Government consultation that could see a requirement for CP loos enshrined in building rules.

If approved, the regulations would require shopping centres, large stores, leisure centres and venues such as cinemas to install them.

The Tele took a trip around the city centre with Elaine and Amanda, alongside Jenny Miller and Fiona Souter, of PAMIS, and found a varied picture of access for those with complex needs.

For most of us a trip to The McManus, for instance, can be easily punctuated with a loo break without leaving.

But for Elaine, it means a trek to the Wellgate Day Centre, 10 minutes away.

Otherwise, the nearest facilities are at City Quay, V&A Dundee, Olympia or Dundee University – all further afield than other toilets.

However, local destinations are slowly coming round to the idea of inclusive facilities.

Work is set to get under way on one at Dundee train station and it is understood the Overgate is looking at one too.

However, PAMIS believes only mandating CP facilities under planning laws will force other businesses to play catch-up.

Fiona said: “It’s 2019 – people have got to get with the programme. For some businesses, unless they have to, they just won’t do it.”

But if the new regulations come into effect, Amanda believes they will make a world of difference.

“It would have a massive effect – and give people more confidence in going places because we will know there will be the right facilities there,” she said.