A disabled motorist claims private parking companies are “milking” the opportunity to hand out fines, after he was hit with a £100 ticket in a bay he has used free of charge for years.

Dundee greenkeeper Gordon Mitchell, who suffers from balance problems and has a blue badge allowing him to park in disabled bays, regularly used the NCP car park in Willison Street in the city centre.

On his latest visit, however, after parking up as usual and displaying his badge, he returned to find a £100 parking charge notice displayed on his windscreen.

He says he has never had to pay for the use of the bays — but NCP insists it has always been necessary for blue badge holders to purchase a parking ticket.

Left flabbergasted by the levy, Mr Mitchell believes private parking companies have been buoyed by the recent £24,500 court case victory against Dundee woman Carly Mackie.

“I have never had to pay for parking there before and all of a sudden they put up these signs that say blue badge holders ‘may’ need to pay,” he said.

“It’s confusing and I don’t intend to pay.

“It’s also the wording of the letter which says they may send out a debt collector to my home, which to me is very threatening.

“I do get the feeling this is happening because of the recent court victory against the young girl.”

A spokesman for NCP said: “The team would have always issued a vehicle with a parking charge notice (PCN) if it was found that the driver was not displaying a valid parking ticket.

“Disabled drivers must display a blue badge and a valid parking ticket to use the disabled bays on this site.”