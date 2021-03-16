Disabled Dundee couple hit out at housing association after flooding in kitchen

A disabled Dundee couple have hit out at a housing association after being left with a ceiling that is “ready to collapse”.

Robert and Val Heath’s kitchen ceiling was damaged at the weekend after pipes burst in the empty property above their home in Kilravock Gardens.

The pair say they warned Angus Housing Association (AHA) of potential problems in January but claims they did not do enough.

He also says AHA have told him they cannot fix the problem for at least a week.

Robert, 70, said he fears it could get worse.

He said: “We are breaking down over it.

“They say we need to wait a week before it dries out and can be fixed.

“We complained about water leaks in the first week of January when the previous tenants moved out.

“It’s just been one problem after another since and now this.

“The plaster is coming off and it looks ready to collapse.”

‘No safety issue’

AHA, which is based in Arbroath, owns more than over 2,000 affordable homes and provides factoring services for around 600 owner occupiers in Dundee and Angus.

They aim to allocate properties to those most in need.

The association said staff were sent to inspect the property as soon as they were made aware.

Asset manager Ron McArthur says the organisation has been in regular dialogue with Mr and Mrs Heath and promised the issue will be repaired as soon as possible.

He said: “There is no safety issue and we will redecorate in accordance with the tenant’s wishes.

“The property has no structural damage.”

Robert, who is epileptic, and Val, who has heart problems, are both registered disabled.

They both hoped AHA would treat the matter more seriously.

Robert added: “It’s a real worry.

“Apparently it is the pipes under the floorboards which have burst.

“Angus Housing Association came on Monday to check it over but it’s still dripping.

“It’s better than it was before I guess because it was pouring through on Friday.

“We called Dundee City Council’s emergency number at the weekend too and someone came round to take look. He seemed really concerned.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We attended the out of hours call-out at the property and we will continue to work with Angus Housing Association, where possible, on the matter.”