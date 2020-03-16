Disabled children’s charity teams up with Dundee primary school to help build children’s skills through play

Schoolchildren with a range of learning and support needs are to benefit from bespoke play sessions thanks to a disabled children’s charity.

As part of its drive to work with pupils across Tayside, staff from The Yard have been spending time with P1 and P2 pupils from Rosebank Primary School.

The sessions provide the children with a range of interactive play experiences within a non-judgemental play setting, improving their motor skills, confidence and communication skills.

Activities are varied with the youngsters enjoying messy play involving everything from sand, slime and water to foam and feathers, as well as activities with building blocks, puzzles and other games.

After Easter, it is hoped that the pupils will enjoy weekly visits to The Yard.

Jennifer Heffell, head teacher at Rosebank, believes the activities are “transformational”.

She said: “For children who are sensitive to noise or struggle with their motor skills, it can be difficult to play in a larger, mainstream setting like a playground, gym hall or even just a standard classroom.

“It‘s been amazing watching the children interact with The Yard team in a smaller group setting – they’re still with their peers but also experts who spend their days supporting and playing with children with additional needs.

“No one is judged, there’s a huge emphasis on free play, expressing themselves and exploring, creating huge benefits for their confidence and social skills.

“It’s transformational – they come back into the class more relaxed and ready to learn, developing their concentration skills, patience and self-belief.

“We as a school are also gaining some brilliant ideas and strategies from The Yard team, which we can take back and replicate in the classroom.”

Gill Thomson, service development manager of The Yard Dundee, added: “By working with small groups, we’re offering a service which mainstream schools simply cannot provide in the classroom.

“We can do whatever suits the school, whether providing activities within the school, at The Yard, or a combination.

“We can also tailor our activities to what the rest of the class is doing, but adapted to those who struggle a little. These small steps can be quite life-changing, with children realising they can do something, enjoy it and learn from it.”