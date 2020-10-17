Dirty nappies and loaf of bread among litter dumped outside Arbroath school

An Arbroath woman is concerned an area near a school is becoming a dumping ground after she discovered “disgusting” piles of rubbish including dirty nappies and leftover food.

Beverley Main, a 59-year-old from the seaside town, was left horrified earlier this week after she stumbled across a huge pile of waste in the middle of a popular path.

She was walking her dog along the path behind Warddykes School towards St Vigeans when she encountered the awful mess – which included leftover food, dirty nappies and an unopened loaf of bread.

She said: “It’s usually bad enough back there, a lot of people dump bits and pieces, but it was a whole bag of stuff this time.

“I was pretty annoyed annoyed when I saw it, because there was actually some pretty disgusting stuff there, and what’s worse is that there was a bin only 10 or 15 yards away, a huge metal one.

“It didn’t smell very good, and there was even a whole loaf of bread there, not even mouldy.

“I couldn’t take my dog back up there. She would be into it and eating what she could find however disgusting it looks.”

Beverley was especially shocked by where the rubbish had been dumped.

She said: “The people in the flats right next to it have built a swing and a teepee, a sort of play area for their kids, they seem like decent people who care a lot about where they live so to see it dumped like that made me really sad.

“I don’t know why someone would do that so close to people’s houses, with the bins nearby, it almost seems like it’s been done for a laugh or something like that.”

Although the rubbish has since been removed by Angus Council, Beverley said she was concerned that it could be targeted again.

Beverley added: “I care about this kind of thing, so I do a bit of litter picking in the area.

“I actually went out myself recently and did a bit, I managed to get four or five bags full of stuff, but that was over a large area and just bits and pieces, this seems to be just one big bagful dropped at once.

“It’s really disgusting, and I can’t see why they couldn’t have left it in a bag instead of spilling it all across the walkpath.”